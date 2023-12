So many shows – and so much fun still to enjoy at Strule Arts Centre! Why not give your loved ones the gift of a voucher to enjoy after Christmas is over to brighten those dreary January nights?

Hazel Wand Theatre School present ‘Disney’s Frozen Junior’ from Thursday, December 21 to Saturday, December 23, creating a winter wonderland.

There will also be a meet-and-greet with the cast after the show in the Frozen grotto.

Children are invited to dress as their favourite Disney character, get pictures with the cast and also to sing their hearts out to their favourite Frozen numbers.

Expect pure Christmas delight and a fabulously festive activity for the whole family to enjoy.

Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and all their friends as they discover the power of family, friendship, and true love in this heart-warming and exceptional story.

Bring in the New Year with the ‘The Legends of American Country’, which returns for another fantastic night of toe tapping country nostalgia on Saturday, December 30.

On Wednesday, January 3, ‘The Road Not Taken’ tour by The High Kings will transport audiences on a captivating musical odyssey, featuring beloved classics and new tracks from their latest album.

With the release of their eighth album, ‘The Road Not Taken’, Ireland’s leading folk band, The High Kings, have, once again, captured the hearts of fans across the globe with their spellbinding melodies and harmonies.

Their world tour, which marks 15 years together, has sold out venues across Australia, Canada, Germany, Benelux, UK and the UAE.

Their three tours of the USA also met with resounding success, leaving audiences in awe.

The band’s ability to bridge cultural gaps and connect with fans on a profound level is testament to their unique blend of traditional Irish folk music.

Enjoy ‘The Legend of Luke Kelly’, an authentic show celebrating the life and songs of Ireland’s most iconic and greatest folk singer on Saturday, January 6.

Created and performed by the renowned Chris Kavanagh, the show is a journey through Luke’s music that has received rave reviews in Ireland and abroad.

In 2011, Chris was asked by John Sheahan to perform with The Dubliners on their German tour, and Luke’s family are still in regular attendance at his concerts, music and contemporary sensibilities.

And don’t forget… Panto is on its way!

Oh yes, it is… from Thursday, January 25 January.

Join ‘The Witless Whittingtons and Shoo’ on a fantastic fur-raising adventure for the whole family.

The most evil Duke Rat is raising taxes, throwing innocents in jail and plans to steal the throne.

Anyone who gets in his way is fed to the crocodiles.

Can Dick overcome his foes and find streets paved with gold before Duke Rat becomes King?

Why not give someone the gift of a ticket for the ‘Panto’ this Christmas?

Strule Arts Centre wishes you and your loved ones a very joyful and peaceful holiday season – see you again for the New Year.

If you require any further information on any of the above, or Strule Arts Centre programme of entertainment log on to ‘www.struleartscentre.co.uk’ or contact 028 8224 7831, email: ‘strulearts@fermanaghomagh. com’.