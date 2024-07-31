Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter returns to Omagh next month

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Caolan McCarthy is set to return to Omagh next month for his first performance in the town since the launch of his EP ‘Paper and Stone’ in November last year.

The 34-year-old Killyclogher-born musician and actor who is currently based in London will visit the town with his six-piece band ‘The Wisdom’ for a night of folk rock, blues and Americana belters from the likes of Ray Charles, Van Morrison and Leonard Cohen, as well as a wealth of original material penned my Caolan himself.

Taking a trip down memory lane and reflecting on his fruitful and ambitious career, the Tyrone artist this week recalled some of his fondest memories of growing up in Omagh and chasing his dream as a musician and actor.

Advertisement

“Growing up, I was surrounded with music and there was always a lot of instruments lying around the house and music being played,” said Caolan.

“My godfather and uncle were both phenomenal guitarists and played in a band who shared the stage with the likes of Genesis and Cat Stevens.”

INSPIRATION

Recalling what initially inspired him to start playing music himself, Caolan remembers seeing Elton John performing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

“I was seven-years-old and my grandmother had just passed away shortly beforehand.

“I was at an age where I found myself contemplating death and with all that was going on, Elton’s performance really struck me.

“It was such a moving moment for me as a child and I remember thinking ‘I have to do that’.

Advertisement

“Shortly after this, I started piano lessons with Maura Dolan and when I was walked in for my first lesson, she had the sheet music for ‘Candle in the Wind’ sitting out from a previous pupil.

“I remember Maura telling me to stick at it, keep practising, and it wouldn’t be long until I could play it, and that truly inspired me to get stuck in.”

At the age of 15, Caolan played his first gig in Top of the Town in Omagh.

“I was in school at Drumragh Integrated College at the time and me and a few of the lads formed a Beatles tribute band called ‘Sergeant Peppers Only Smart Pub Band’.

“There was five of us in the band, so we didn’t dress up like the Beatles or anything, but I just remember a large crowd all loving the Beatles music.

“The place was going crazy and it was an amazing feeling.

“It was my first paid gig and I got paid £20 which, at the age of 15, was incredible.”

In 2012, Caolan moved to London to train as an actor at the The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

“Growing up, I was involved locally with Hazel Wand Theatre School in Omagh, so I thought I would bite the bullet and apply for RADA,” he explained.

“Roughly 4,000 of us auditioned for 28 places, and it was definitely on a bit of a wing and prayer that I got in.

“I got to work with some amazing people and learned a lot and have since had the opportunity to work on both the West End and on BBC radio doing radio dramas which has been a blessing.”

A stand-out moment amongst Caolan’s impressive career was when he contributed to the Original London Cast recording of the musical ‘Amelie’ which was nominated for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’ at the Grammy’s in 2021.

Caolan concluded that it was a ‘pleasure’ to be in a position where he could collectively pursue his two passions in life.

l Caolan McCarthy and his six-piece band ‘The Wisdom’ will take to the stage in the Weigh Inn, Omagh on Saturday, August 17 at 9pm. Support will come from popular local singer, Aiden Scott-Browne.