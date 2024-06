A CELEBRATION of Irish music, song and dance is taking place next week.

Irish cultural and music group, CRAIC, will host a night of fantastic traditional music at the Alley Theatre in Strabane on Tuesday, June 25.

The event will showcase some of the most talented musicians from Strabane and the surrounding area, including the new youth Irish language accordion group, An Bhuíon Boscaí Ceoil; singer/songwriter Brian Hassan, fiddle player Orlaith

Furey and a group of ballad singers from Robert Emmet’s Club in Castlefin.

A spokesperson for CRAIC said that the group is delighted to put together this concert celebrating the wealth of local talent from Strabane, Raphoe, Plumbridge, Letterkenny and other neighbouring areas

CRAIC was formed in 1995 by a number of foresighted individuals who were keen to preserve and revive the cultural legacy of the Strabane/Lifford area.

The spokesperson said, “This event is part of Music Week at the Alley Theatre and will showcase the amazing local talent we have in traditional scene. There will be variety of Irish music, sets, ceili, Irish dancing and song – it is sure to be a great night.

“CRAIC hold regular events showcasing local talent and promoting Irish culture and music for Strabane, Lifford and the border region. This is a cross-community and cross-border event where everyone is invited to come down and see some of the most talented musicians in Ireland.”

l ‘An Evening of Irish Music, Song and Dance’ takes place at the Alley Theatre in Strabane next Tuesday. For more information on the event and to buy tickets, you can visit www.alleytheatre.com.