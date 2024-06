Stand-up comedian and actor, Owen Colgan, who is best known starring in the comedy show, ‘Hardy Bucks’ will take to the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, next month as part of his new stand-up tour.

The ‘Futuristic Farmer’ is a look into Colgan’s mind, as, he says, he has ‘matured’ beyond his wildest dreams.

The Mayo man will tackle topics such as AI, getting older, starting a family and other exciting and relevant topics that are in the news, and what people are talking about.

Best-known for his role as Buzz McDonnell from Hardy Bucks, Owen Colgan starred in four successful seasons of the popular comedy, which aired on Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTÉ.

He also appeared in the smash hit, ‘The Hardy Bucks Movie’, produced by Universal Studios and hailed by media as ‘the Irish Hangover’.

Colgan has a larger connection with Tyrone and Omagh, as he is set to star in the the yet to be released film, ‘The Spin’, which was filmed in the town in August of last year.

Conceived of by local musician, Mark McCausland, produced by Eddie McCaffrey and written by Colin Broderick, ‘The Spin’ has been described as an Omagh film by Omagh people.

Colgan has been on a steady rise since launching his stand up career, leaving a trail of sold-out shows behind him.

He is also the host of the popular podcast, ‘The Owen Colgan Experience’, in which he discusses the world around him and interviews guests.

Colgan is playing a number of dates stand up dates across Ireland on this tour in July including shows in Derry, Belfast, Cork and Dundalk.

On July 18 Colgan, will take to the stage in Omagh’s Strule Art Centre at 8pm determined to make the Tyrone audience fall in love with his off beat and irreverent humour.

For more information on this and more upcoming show as well as ticket purchasing options, please visit: www.struleartscentre.co.uk/