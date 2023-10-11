Harmonise choir sing ‘Songs by the Strule’

THERE was hand clapping and cheering as Dromore-based choir, Harmonise, returned to the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh in what was a night of music and memories.

The choir’s excellent brand new show, ‘Songs By The Strule’, entertained with their fresh arrangement of old favourites and beautifully-blended harmonies, accompanied by stellar musicians.

Harmonise also covered songs by artists as diverse as Bruce Springsteen and Fleetwood Mac to Alison Krauss and Culture Club – the group staying true to their mantra, which is that they perform something for every generation to enjoy.

This exciting event, which took place on Friday, showcased the joy of group singing and the talent of Tyrone folks.