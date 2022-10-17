He’s a one man guy

Some of the best musicians are not always the most popular, and that is so true when talking about Loudon Wainwright III.

Never hitting the heights of his more famous contemporaries, like Bob Dylan, Neil Young or Joni Mitchell Loudon, Wainwright’s discography is a hidden gem for the intrepid music listener.

He is considered by many critics and musicians to be one of the greatest living singer-songwriters, with a career spanning from the late sixties, and releasing countless albums since his debut album was released in in 1970.

Advertisement

But he is not just a great songwriter – his voice is also incredible. Unlike some of his male contemporaries in the Greenwich Village sixties folk movement, Loudon’s voice is often hugely praised.

His work, too, is varied and deeply personal. Loudon tells stories from his often turbulent and misunderstood personal life. This can be best heard in his song about his divorce called, ‘Your Mother And I’.

This song is based on a conversation Loudon had with his children about divorcing their mother. The song is tragic and heartbreaking. It’s a true encapsulation of the messy ending of a relationship, and how it can harm more than just the two people in the relationship.

This is in sharp contrast to what is perhaps his most famous song, ‘Daughter’. This is a track about being a father, and what that means to him.

A very fun and charming number about how a dad will do anything for his kids, it was written for the film ‘Knocked Up’, and is based on his own experiences of raising one of his famous children. Loudon’s talent has rubbed off on the next generation of Wainwrights. He is the father of both Rufus and Martha Wainwright, who are both great singer-songwriters in their own right – perhaps even eclipsing their father’s fame.

They often join him on stage, and even host an annual Christmas event together in their native New York City.

Loudon’s live show is also a mix of storytelling and singing: He is very funny. And he has even turned his hand to acting throughout the years, showing up for small parts in the ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’, ‘Big Fish’, and ‘Elizabethtown’, and he had a recurring role in the hit American sitcom, ‘Parks and Recreation’.