High drama to sparkle in Strabane

THE countdown is now on to Strabane Drama Festival – a wonderful series of heartfelt, funny and dramatic performances from drama groups all over Ireland.

With less than three weeks to go, here is a taste of what to expect at the Alley Theatre from Friday, March 17.

The festival opens with Lifford Players Drama Group’s ‘When Elephants Collide’ by Edward Flanagan.

A tale of inheritance, a family in crisis and a father who doesn’t know which child to trust with his legacy, this is a fast-paced play, interwoven with sibling rivalry, jealousy and greed set in a 21st century Ireland, still anchored to 19th century traditions.

On Saturday, March 18, Rosemary Drama Group from Belfast brings Nigel Slater’s ‘Toast’ to life.

Based on the British Book Award’s ‘Biography of the Year’, Toast is the story of Nigel Slater’s childhood, told through the tastes and smells he grew up with and is a funny, touching and truthful portrait of a boy who finds the courage to follow his own recipe in life.

From making the perfect sherry triflem to waging a war over cakes – and from the pressured playground politics of sweets to the rigid rules of restaurant dining – this is a story of love, loss and… toast.

After a little break, the festival returns on Tuesday, March 21 for five more nights of epic drama, including the dramatic tale, ‘The Price’, performed by Theatre 3 Newtownabbey.

Ballybofey’s Butt Drama Group takes to the stage with Sean Byrne’s ‘Darkness Echoing’ on Wednesday, March 22, while Knocks Drama Group presents the hilarious comedy, ‘The Loophole’ by John McManus on Thursday, March 23.

New to Strabane Drama Festival is Salmon Eile Drama Group from Leixlip, who are bringing the 1991 stage play from Philip Ridley, ‘The Pitchfork Disney’.

Closing the festival on Saturday March 25 will be local group, Newtownstewart Drama Group, with the funny and moving story ‘Midden’ by Morna Regan.

Festival director, Ciara McCay commented, “We are really excited to be bringing back Strabane Drama Festival to the Alley Theatre. We are delighted to welcome back drama groups from previous years, look forward to welcoming new groups too.

“All the groups love coming to Strabane, and the welcome they get from our audiences, is like no other.”

Alley Manager, Louise Boyce added, “Strabane Drama Festival has held a special place in the heart of The Alley Theatre’s annual programming since 2008, hosting up to nine nights annually with a variety of high quality plays for all to enjoy.”

Tickets, from individual nights, to season tickets, four night specials and student special tickets are available..

l For more info, contact the Alley Theatre on 028 71 384444, or pop online to ‘www.alley-theatre.com’.