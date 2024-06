A HILARIOUS play about the only Catholic Orangeman in Ireland will be returning to the stage in Omagh.

‘Orange is the New Green’, written by Niall Blee and prominent Strabane comic, Ronan ‘Ro’ Boyle, is being performed at the Strule Arts Centre on Saturday, September 14.

‘Ro’ Boyle is well known for having his running own comedy club the Boiler Room in Strabane, and being a regular at Omagh’s comedy clubs. He is also the creator of the popular social media page, ‘Strabanter’.

Based on a character created for the Strabanter page, ‘the only Catholic Orangeman in Ireland’, the play catches up with this protagonist, ‘Liam’, as he wrestles with his new identity, and shines a spotlight on the challenges he faces – as well as the reaction from the Tyrone community.

The show is sure to have audiences bursting with laughter, while perfectly identifying with 1980s culture, the stereotypes, and the stigma in small-town ‘Norn Iron’.

The play includes a cocktail of characters based upon local Irish stereotypes, including the parish priest, an Orange Lodge Grand Master, the nosey neighbour, the local unit of the IRA, and many more.

The production’s aim is not only to make people laugh, but also to open up a discussion on how people in the North may come from different cultural backgrounds – but they aren’t that different, after all.

Ro said, “I can’t wait for the play to come back to Omagh.

“The play was a great success when we staged it for the first time in Omagh last summer, and I hope that the reaction will be just as good this time round.

“I have performed in Omagh a lot over the last few years, mainly in Daly’s Comedy Club – and I know that it is a town that loves to laugh.”

Ro added, “But I hope that ‘Orange is the New Green’ makes people think, as well as laugh.

“Even though we are from different communities, we are all the same, really.”

‘Orange Is The New Green’ comes to the Strule Art Centre on Saturday, September 14. Tickets are available at ‘struleartcentre.co.uk’ and from the theatre box office.