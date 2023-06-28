Holy Family retells exhilarating tale of ‘Moana’

With their superb singing and delightful dancing, the talented pupils of Holy Family PS have wowed the local community with their outstanding production of Disney’s ‘Moana’.

Taking place over three nights in St Joseph’s Hall, Omagh, the show saw 160 young pupils, aged eight-to-11, take to the stage to showcase their talents in acting, song and dance.

Audiences were taken on an exciting, colourful and mesmerising journey across the Pacific, to experience the adventures of ‘Moana’, as the adventurous protagonist sails out on a daring mission to save her people.

Advertisement

During her journey, lead character, Moana, meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder.

Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds.

Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: Her own identity.

School principal, Maura Dolan, and the Holy Family Board of Governors have expressed their congratulations to all the amazing cast and crew involved in the spectacular show.