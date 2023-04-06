Horslips tribute band to rock the Mellon

HORSLIPS tribute act, Swords of Light, will be playing at the Mellon Country Inn later this month.

Swords of Light are a musical tribute to Celtic rock legends, Horslips.

Horslips remain one of the seminal bands of Irish music – their fusion of traditional Irish and rock music inspired many local and international acts.

When the band announced early in 2022 that they would no longer be touring or playing gigs the idea for a tribute band was born.

Swords of Light were launched at the 2022 Horslips Convention in front of a delighted audience of Horslips fans, which included two members of the band themselves.

Comprised of five musicians and lifelong Horslips fans from Donegal and Derry, their heartfelt mission is to ensure the music of Horslips continues to be heard all over Ireland and beyond.

They will make their first visit to Omagh later this month with a gig at the Mellon Country Inn.

Speaking to the UH, a spokesperson for the band said that they are ‘really looking forward’ to playing at the Mellon Country Inn.

“We know there are so many Horslips fans out there, and we bring a show full of great Horslips classics, like ‘Dearg Doom’, ‘Trouble with a Capital T’ and ‘The Man Who Built America’,” they said.

“We hope to see a great crowd out at the Mellon Country Inn, all ready to dance and rock to their favourite Horslips tunes!”