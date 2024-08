THE sensational, award-winning show Cash Returns is coming to the Burnavon Theatre – and it will star the incredible JP Mac as Johnny Cash, the mesmerising Karen Lyttle as the sassy June Carter, along with a nine-piece band!

This must-see show in Cookstown has wowed audiences nationwide and beyond, taking them on a nostalgic experience into the mess halls of Folsom Prison to under the stage lights of the Grand Ole Opry by recreating that special one off sound that is still loved today by music fans worldwide.

Stomp your feet and sing along to ‘A Boy Named Sue’, ‘Jackson’, ‘Orange Blossom Special’, ‘Hurt’, and ‘Ring of Fire’, among many more when you come to hear the very best tribute around to Johnny and June.

This show, fronted by talented Strabane man JP Mac, has been hailed hands-down as ‘the greatest and most exciting Johnny Cash and June Carter Tribute in the UK, Ireland and beyond’ by fans of the Man in Black.

JP and his band have taken the show overseas performing a week of shows in Switzerland, as well as dates in England.

Indeed, speaking with the Tyrone Herald, JP said that he is looking forward to introducing some new tracks to the ten-year-old show in Tyrone.

“I still really enjoy doing the Johnny Cash performances, and I keep finding new ways to keep them fresh and alive,” he said. “We love to keep discovering new songs from Johnny’s back catalogue and adding them to our set.

“We have played the Burnavon a few times over the years, and it is always a good show.

“I hope everyone who comes along enjoys themselves.”

So, if you’re a real Johnny Cash and June Carter fan, you simply cannot afford to miss this spectacular show when it rolls into Cookstown on October 25.

For ticket information, you can visit: www.burnavon.com

And for more information on Cash Returns or to see where they are playing next, please visit: www.cashreturnsshow.com