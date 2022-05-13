Frank Chism’s musical family affair

ONE of Omagh’s most familiar musical faces is set to play a momentous gig next Friday night (May 20), with two of his children who, it turns out, have followed in the footsteps of their father’s blue-suede shoes.

Frank Chism first became a staple of Omagh’s entertainment scene back in the 1980s as an Elvis impersonator of the finest kind. Frank wasn’t a parody or cheesy tribute; just as there was only one Elvis Presley, they didn’t make two Frank Chisms.

But, it has been many years since Frank has curled the lip or shook his hips in homage to The King. For quite some time, he has been ploughing his own furrow, and, this Friday night, his daughter, Corina, and son, Gareth, will be joining him in song from Broderick’s Bar.

When we spoke with Frank ahead of the gig, he told us that this family gig was something he ‘had to do’.

“Before I reach the end of my mortal coil,” reflected the Sacred Heart College technician, “I wanted to play in the town with my children.”

Frank’s son, Gareth, lives in a remote part of Wales, where he works a farm. He hasn’t been back home in four years.

“Gareth, his wife, Victoria, and two girls, Amy and Francesca, are coming home this week and I cannot wait to see them,” said Frank.

Along with them will be the girls’ grandfather, Victoria’s father, Peter Davis.

Frank said, “It will be lovely to have Peter back, and for him to see us all playing together.

“I have fond memories of playing with Gareth in Wales when I was over years ago,” recalled Frank.

“Gareth was with a band called The Hixters at the time, and they were playing in place called Devil’s Bridge – the fabled townland where Gareth has the farm.”

Frank continued, “Well, you couldn’t have squeezed another punter in. The place was packed, and everyone was swinging. It’s a memory I hold very closely.”

Playing along with the Chisms will be John Kerwin on bass. Make sure you come along next Friday night to hear a performance you might never hear again, or, at least, not for a while anyway.

And, here, maybe Omagh can try to rival that unforgettable ‘Devil’s Bridge’ atmosphere that Frank has never forgot. Music is due to start at 10pm. Get in early to get a seat.