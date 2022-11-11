Jams for Jamie

The pubs, clubs and dancehalls of Omagh have known few nights to compare with those put on by celtic rock legends, More Power to Your Elbow, down through the years.

For decades, the band commanded crowds scarcely seen since the showband era. Shivering women would cling to well-heeled men for warmth as they stood in queues that snaked around half the town, waiting impatiently for the moment that the doors opened and the dancing started.

Many of you probably think that those days are gone, and that the closest you could get to seeing Gerry Cunningham and the gang these days would be to recall fond memories of gigs-gone-by. But wrong you would be…

Because, 30 years after their inaugural, rafter-busting gig in Dungannon’s Fort Lounge in December of 1992, the celtic rock supremos are still on the road, and on Saturday, November 19, you can catch them at the Silverbirch Hotel’s Lola’s, where they will be playing a momentous charity gig for Jamie McGoldrick – a three-year-old Omagh boy who has to fly to America every eight weeks to treat his advanced scoliosis.

Jamie was born with a condition which causes the spine to twist and curve.

In serious cases, without the correct medical attention, it can be fatal.

But, every eight weeks, Jamie has been boarding a plane with his parents, Teresa and Brendan, and flying to Philadelphia where he is re-fitted with a specialised body

brace.

It is an arduous and expensive routine, but one which Jamie’s parents are determined to stick with to help get their son’s

condition under control, and give him the best chance possible to

grow into a healthy and happy person.

Indeed, to look at Jamie, you would never suspect that underneath his wee hoodie is a hard-shelled, full body brace that he has to wear permanently.

So, in order to help him and his parents, tea mornings have been held in the community, marathons have been run, gifts have been raffled, and many other charitable endevours have been

undertaken…

And now, it’s the turn of More Power to Your Elbow.

Talking about the upcoming gig, which promises to shake the roof-tiles loose, the band said everyone needs to get themselves down to the ‘Birches for a great night’s craic for a very worthy cause.

The tickets are selling thick and fast, so get them while they are still going – and you’ll also be helping little Jamie look forward to a brighter future!