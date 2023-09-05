Johnny Crampsie evening set for Alley Theatre return

Strabane trad exponents, CRAIC have announced the continuation of the Johnny Crampsie Weekends in the Alley Theatre, set to return on Saturday September 30 at 8pm.

CRAIC (Cultural Revival Among Interested Communities) will host a concert featuring two headline entertainers widely recognised as two of the best musicians on the Irish and Scottish traditional and folk music scene.

Master fiddler Matt McGranaghan, originally from Castlefinn is no stranger to the stage, having played in top venues and alongside with Kintra and notable country bands, will present his new show ‘Embrace.’ Matt never fails to impress and will enthral the audience with his mastery of his instrument.

Also featuring is Leonard Brown from South Shields, a former Scottish Senior Accordion Championship winner and someone who regularly performs on the BBC Scotland’s ‘Take the Floor’ broadcasts. He is a master of the accordion and piano and will be certain to entertain with his wide repertoire and banter.

To finish, talented local musicians who regularly participate in CRAIC performances and events around the area will entertain with a mix of song and music.

Due to take place in the intimacy of the Alley Theatre with cabaret style seating, this concert will be an excellent tribute to the memory of the legendary Strabane musician Johnny Crampsie and to the 28 years of unbroken CRAIC.

CRAIC was formed in 1995 by a number of foresighted individuals who were keen to preserve and revive the cultural legacy of the Strabane/Lifford area. The dedication and hard work of all of the subsequent committee members and the support of the public and funding bodies over the past 28 years will bear fruit as the headline performers and local musicians of the highest calibre take to the stage.

l Tickets are priced at £10 and are available from the Alley Theatre website www.alley-theatre.com or by calling the box office on 028 71 384444.