Kaz Hawkins to sing the blues on Alley Theatre stage

KAZ Hawkins isn’t just a classic blues interpretation: She is from a generation and culture where blues emotion is gladly mixed with a soul voice, gospel flights, some rock guitars and cry ballads.

That is why the Alley Theatre, Strabane, is simply delighted to welcome the award-winning Belfast singer-songwriter back to the stage next Friday (August 26) as part of her homecoming tour, where she will be promoting her new album due for release in 2022.

Joining her on the Alley stage will be her French/Belgian band, and special guest Belfast singer-songwriter, Aidan Logan.

Advertisement

Kaz moved to France in 2019 after the French public fell in love with her heart-breaking hit ballads, ‘Lipstick & Cocaine’ and ‘Because You Love Me’. One year later, Kaz signed a record deal with the famous Paris blues label, Dixiefrog Records, and cemented her life in France.

However, Kaz never forgot what her home country fans in the North gave her, and she is looking forward to offering her local fans a wealth of new material and new stories… sprinkled with some good ole Belfast Craic!

Her special guest, artist Aidan Logan, hails from Belfast. In 2017, Aidan was chosen by Panarts as one of four songwriters to visit Nashville, Tennessee, in March, and feature in a series of showcase events.

Aside from appearing – and playing his original material – on American radio and cable television, Aidan played a showcase at the historic Bluebird Cafe ‘In-The-Round’ with Tenille, Victoria Banks, Mac Macanally and compatriots, Kaz Hawkins, Fiona Harte and Jason Clarke.

Having played at a series of festivals, sharing stages along the way with the likes of Soak and Two Door Cinema Club, Aidan is quite comfortable in front of crowds of thousands. The artist’s humour and engaging crowd interaction endear him quickly to his audience, and each performance is full of unique and memorable moments. His range of up-tempo and sing-along songs and more intimate, slower material make his festival performances a must-see.

l Kaz Hawkins and her French/Belgium band, alongside special guest, Aidan Logan, will be taking to the Alley stage on August 25. Tickets are £20, and they are available from the Alley Theatre website: ‘www.alley-theatre.com’ or call 02871384444.