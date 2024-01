Yes, the universe has truly returned to its natural state of righteousness, because it is January and Kevin Montgomery is back in Tyrone.

Playing Saturday, January 13 in Ophelia’s Loft, upstairs in Daly’s, it has been at least ten years since his last Omagh gig, and I’ve gone around every January since then moaning about that vital bit missing from my life.

Who is he? He is Kevin Montgomery, singer/songwriter.

Son of Bob Montgomery who gigged with Buddy Holly, later writing classics like ‘Misty Blue’ and ‘Back In Baby’s Arms’, and producing many a Nashville record.

Young Kevin grew up listening to rough mixes on the home record player. His mother was a session singer who sang on some Elvis Presley recordings.

Yes, yes, but is he any good?

If you haven’t seen him, you’re in for a treat.

If you have seen him, you’re in for a treat.

He’s a bit rock, a bit country, a bit Holly-esque, a bit alt-country. His original songs range from plaintive ballads through beautiful love songs to up-tempo rockers. His live set includes numbers from AC/DC, Led Zepp and Lynyrd Skynryd. He has recorded and toured with some of the best in the business.

He is incapable of playing a bad set.

Does that answer your question?

On his own, is he?

Certainly not!

There is Jude Johnstone, award winning singer/songwriter whose songs have been recorded by everyone from Johnny Cash to Mary Black, from Trisha Yearwood to Stevie Nicks.

There is Johnny Mackinnon from Scotland on keyboards, he plays with Kevin when he can escape from his IT day job.

There is Michael Scott Boudreaux, an up-and-coming singer/songwriter from Louisiana who has been playing guitar since age three and is getting noticed in the country music world.

And he has played here before, you’re saying?

He certainly did — over 20 years now since he led the legendary Roadtrippers on stage at the Top of the Town and blew us away.

That band included the Mavericks rhythm section and Al Perkins, legendary steel guitar player while later versions added guitarist Mike McAdam, ex-Steve Earle.

Later tours alternated between quieter acoustic gigs and further full-tilt boogie electric playing. When the Roadtrippers dissolved, he assembled The Endangered Livers who rocked the Top of the Town on their first visit in 2011.

Check ‘www.kevinmontgomery.com’ Daly’s and Matt Mcglinn on Facebook for details.

Y’all come now, ya hear?