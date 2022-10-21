This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Knotty Pine honour band mate’s memory with show in Sally’s

  • 21 October 2022
Knotty Pine honour band mate’s memory with show in Sally’s
The Knotty Pine String Band will be taking to Sally's front bar next Friday evening (October 28) in memory of their beloved late bassist, Aidan McGale (pictured right).
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 21 October 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Daryl’s new album takes listeners on his own musical journey Paul’s ‘Crazy Dreams’ detailed in new book Country goes rock ‘n’ roll to find its authentic roots On the stage with… Sarah-Louise Semple

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY