Knotty Pine honour band mate’s memory with show in Sally’s

Next Friday night, fine Bluegrass music and memories will fill the historic walls of Sally’s bar in Omagh in fond memory of an Omagh man, loved and respected for his music, wit and beautiful heart: Aidan McGale.

Always in good humour, and known for bringing the craic to his many social circles, Aidan also had a lifelong involvement in music, and is best remembered as the bassist, guitarist and vocalist with The Knotty Pine String Band.

McMcGale sadly passed away in December 2021, and such was the high esteem in which he was held, Knotty Pine have decided that they will never find a replacement of his remarkable talent and calibre, and therefore, his role in the band will forever remain unfilled.

But in true testament to his memory, the remaining members of Knotty Pine – Seamus McGurgan, banjo and dobro; Tony Hutchinson, vocalist and acoustic guitarist; and Declan O’Kane, fiddle and mandolin player and vocalist – have decided that, as it is their tenth year of residency in Sally’s front bar, they will dedicate the special anniversary show to Aidan.

The poignant and powerful evening will also feature excellent performances by The Bob Quick Band with Gererada Mc Cann; Colin O’Kane; Gerry Mc Caul; Louise Mc Sharry; and The Cool Hand String Band.

‘Just like James Taylor’

Aidan played bass guitar in several popular groups in the ‘70s and ‘80s, including, The Features; The JT Set; and Tickle, before embarking on a very successful solo career in the late ‘80s.

He was a talented guitarist and singer, and used his finger-picking skills to superb effect on the many James Taylor songs he performed. So much so, that he was in demand throughout Tyrone, Fermanagh and Donegal.

It was only in 2004 that he joined The Knotty Pine String Band on a permanent basis; touring with the quartet in a myriad of venues across England, Scotland and Wales. The band also jet-setted to star-spangled America, brought their Irish charms and musical prestige to both romantic Italy, and sun-embellished Spain.

A kind-hearted soul, Aidan further taught in schools for children with special needs – and it didn’t matter where he was in the world, he could easily connect with the children. It was truly a joy to watch.

‘Always remembered’

“Aidan passed away in December 2021, and, although it is only 10 months, it is still difficult to believe that there are only three of us left in The Knotty Pine String Band now,” Declan said. “We all miss his wit, his charm, showmanship, his voice and harmonies, his bass playing – and his timing.

“We found these attributes difficult to fill, so we left his position in the band void.

“Up until Aidan’s untimely death, we were fast approaching our tenth year of residency in Sally’s front bar,” Declan added. “So, it is fitting that we will have an evening of music for Aidan in Sally’s front bar on Friday, October 28.”

The Knotty Pine String Band and musical friends will take to the front bar of Sally’s next Friday (October 28) at 9pm, and the evening will run until late.