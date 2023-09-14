Lifford girl goes through to the semi-finals of Junior Eurovision

A LIFFORD girl has secured her place in the semi-finals of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 after wowing the judges at the weekend.

Talented Jessica McKean performed Witney Houston’s, ‘I Will Always Love You’ on TG4 on Sunday night. The 10-year-old sand the song in Irish, having to learn the language to do so, impressing judges Niamh Ní Chróinín and Aindriú de Paor.

Jessica was in the ‘sing-off’ at the end of the show, and had to sing the same song again against another contestant to secure her place in the sem-final of the major contest.

“Thankfully the judges vote was to put Jessica through to the semi-finals. She said they were very professional,” Jessica’s mum, Sarah told the Donegal News.

Jessica even received a heartwarming message Aaron Heffernan on the set of Sky TV’s ‘Brassic the day before her performance.

“I can’t believe how good your voice is. Junior Eurovision let’s go. This is unreal, go get them,” he said in a video message to Jessica.

The youngster will take to the stage once again on Sunday, October 1 on TG4 at 8.30pm, where she will battle against eight other semi-finalists in a hopeful bid to represent Ireland in the contest, which takes place on November 26 in Nice.

Each year, the best young singers, aged nine to 14, from across Europe compete in this huge event. The winner will head to France with a song composed especially for their voice to battle for the coveted title.

To secure her place on the show, which is hosted by Louise Cantillon and Darragh Ó Caoimh, the talented pupil of Raphoe Central National School competed against thousands of others.

For Jessica, performing is in her blood and she is no stranger to television having been the youngest performer to be chosen for ‘Two Talented’ in 2018. The family entertainment show, hosted by rugby legend Donncha O’Callaghan, sees children mentoring adults.

And if Jessica looks familiar locally, that’s because she is as she performed at Letterkenny Busking Festival in July. Impressively, Jessica came second.

Jessica is being cheered on all the way to France by her parents Sarah and Wesley, sister, Louisa (9) and her little six-year-old brother Archie.

If you missed the show, you can view it again on the TG4 app.