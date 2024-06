It has been a ‘mighty’ week for local singer, Cara McGillion who has been nominated for an award at this year’s ‘Mighty Women NI’ awards after highlighting the struggles faced by people affected by Alzheimer’s in her new single.

The Killyclogher-based country singer (pictured) dedicated her unique rendition of the song, ‘Shadows’, written by one of Nashville’s most recorded songwriters, Lonnie C Ralliff and Vaughan Lofstead’, to loved ones affected by the progressive disease, while also raising awareness of the illness through the lyrics.

The prestigious ceremony will be held in the Titanic Hotel, Belfast on Sunday, June 23, and will see dozens of women awarded for their dedication and passion throughout a wide range of sectors.

Speaking with the UH this week, Cara said that ‘Shadows’, which features a fiddle, played by Damien McGeehan, a mandolin, and Sharon Morrison on backing vocals, is so poignant as ‘we all know someone who has suffered from Alzheimer’s’.

“The song highlights Alzheimer’s and dementia awareness,” she explained.

“Michael Roche from Keltic Country TV approached me with the song, and said he thought I would be great at performing it.

“We all know someone who has been affected by Alzheimer’s, and I cried my eyes out the first ten times I listened to ‘Shadows’ – the subject touches everyone, and having seen family members go through it.”

Cara recorded ‘Shadows’ at Studio 19, and the talented songstress says that this is her favourite release to-date.

“The lyrics just break my heart,” she said. “But still, it’s such an incredible song.”

Delighted to be nominated for her inspiring new single, Cara said, “I want to thank my mum and dad, Michael Roche, and Robin Elliott from Belfast who put me forward for the nomination.

“I am truly grateful.”

Empowering women

The Mighty Women NI awards has been described as a ‘powerhouse gathering’ that is all about celebrating, empowering, and igniting the fire of ambition in women in the North.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, it is a place where success stories take centre stage, and beyond the awards, it brings a fantastic atmosphere where attendees become part of a growing and dynamic network.

Mighty Women is part of the ‘Families First’ group – the North’s premier events company, organising award shows in many different sectors.

Annually, ‘Families First’ host the People and Business Awards; Healthcare and Key Work Awards; NI Primary Education Awards; NI Post Primary Education Awards; and the NI Equine Awards. We wish you all the best at the ceremony on June 23, Cara!

If you haven’t already, make sure to check out Cara McGillion’s song, ‘Shadows’, on all major music platforms now.