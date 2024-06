‘Lots of fun’ is how Orlaith Furey has described her romantic and lively new single ‘He Will Be Mine,’ which was released on Tuesday.

Originally released in 1995 by American country singer, Carlene Carter – daughter of the iconic June Carter – ‘He Will Be Mine’ is a song that Orlaith first heard when she was very young, and she fell in love with it.

“When it comes to choosing a song to record, I love digging into the archives to find something that not only suits my style, but that hasn’t been overly recorded by other artists,” explained the 29-year-old. “I just thought it seemed like quite a fun song and a great one for the summer.

“I love the lyrics; it’s a proper whirlwind romance, boy-meets-girl, light hearted kind of song, and with line dancing making a big comeback in Ireland in recent years, I wanted to cater to that.”

With the song being released this week, Orlaith has also confirmed that a music video will follow in the near future, and will feature local dance group ‘Modern Country Moves’, who prepared their own dance routine for the track.

With strong roots in folk music, Orlaith cites some of her biggest musical influences as Mary Black, Cara Dillon, Emmy Lou Harris and Dolly Parton.

On the subject of what’s coming next, the Tyrone singer said, “I have my first solo show as a folk singer coming up in the Alley Theatre in Strabane on June 25.

“I have also been rehearsing with my new country band, so it’s looking like a busy summer ahead, with more dates to be announced soon.

“It’s all happening, and it’s all very exciting.”

Orlaith Furey’s new single ‘He Will Be Mine’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.

For more information or to follow Orlaith’s musical journey, you can follow her on social media at ‘Orlaith Furey Music’.