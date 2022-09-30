Loreto students to present ‘Sister Act’ on Strule stage

AN evening of entertainment, joy and laughter awaits, as the talented students of Loreto Grammar School get ready to present their ‘divine’ version of ‘Sister Act’ to audiences of the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.
In the sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music, the play tells the hilarious story of Disco Diva Deloris, an aspiring singer, who is forced into protective custody after witnessing a murder.
Hidden in a convent and disguised as a nun, she struggles to adjust to her new life under the watchful eye of Mother Superior.
Deloris soon helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.
The production will run from October 5 to October 8.
Tickets and times for the show are available now at the Strule Arts Centre Box Office and online.
Call 028 8224 7831 to book now, or visit ‘www.struleartscentre.co.uk/show/loreto-grammar-school-proudly-presents-sister-act’ to secure your tickets.
