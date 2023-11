A YOUNG Drumquin-based singer-songwriter is looking forward to jet-setting to the States to play several gigs in Jacksonville, Florida later this month.

Luke Bell, who has only just turned 21, is a former pupil of Drumragh Integrated College and a well-known face in the local music scene.

The musician plays frequent gigs in Bogan’s Bar, and is a regular at Seán Óg’s and the other Main Street venues.

Luke, who only began gigging two years ago, got the opportunity to play in Jacksonville due to his connections with friends living in Florida.

After reaching out to several venues across the city, Luke was able to procure a full diary of shows and gigs.

Luke described the opportunity to play in America at such a young as a ‘bucket list’ moment.

“My best mate growing up moved to America, so I’ve always wanted to go and visit,” he told the UH. “I reached out to venues about some gigs, because going to America and playing music is a bucket list thing for me, and I managed to secure some.

“I have a couple of stints at bars. This Saturday, I’m playing at an Irish bar, and I also have a few more gigs at private parties.

“I return late November, so I tried to get most weekends booked, and things like that.

“I’m really excited about it all,” he added. “I’ll be opening for a local band as well as the pub gig, so I’ll make sure to play mostly originals.”

When Luke arrives back home from America, he plans to concentrate on creating even more original music, and playing gigs with his self-penned songs.

He will also be releasing his first single ‘You’ll Be Okay’ to streaming services and social media, so watch this space to find out more.

Good luck on your musical travels, Luke!