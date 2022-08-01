Magical tales of wizards and witches at Gortin Glens

LITTLE wizards and witches created spellbinding art recently at Gortin Glens Forest Park.

Children from the local area participated in a week-long wizarding summer scheme, using their artistic and story-making skills to create tales and art based on their own imagination.

One of the kids dreamed up a ‘banana-themed witch’ who lived in a yellow house which she created using clay and a jar.

Another child crafted a sun-themed wizard based on the Greek god, Apollo.

The scheme was hosted by local art and creative writing group the Ink Wing Academy.

The owner and co-ordinator of Ink Wing Academy, Michelle Nicholl, said that the children ‘worked very hard’ to come up with their characters, and create their own wizarding worlds.

“The kids have had a lot of fun doing arts and crafts,” she described. “Some have even created whole backstories and worlds for their wizard to inhabit.

“These kids are so creative, and the ideas they devised are fantastic.

“The imagination and ability children have is truly amazing.”

Ink Wing Academy will be running another workshop based around the wizarding world in Castlederg in August.

If your child or children would like to take part, please contact the group on their Facebook page, Ink Wing Academy.