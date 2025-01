NEXT month, three of Ireland’s best musicians, The Máirtín O’Connor Trio, will be gracing Dún Uladh Heritage and Culture Centre in Omagh for a not-to-be-missed concert.

Taking to the stage at on Saturday, February 15, The Máirtín O’Connor Trio has become a prominent force in traditional Irish music.

Formed in the early 2000s, at the trio’s core is Máirtín O’Connor, a revered accordionist known for his time with De Danann and contributions to Riverdance. He will be joined by Tyrone musician Cathal Hayden, who hails from Rock.

Another remarkable talent in the group, he is an All-Ireland champion on fiddle and banjo, with a founding role in Four Men and a Dog.

His influence extends to inspiring emerging musicians and collaborations with renowned artists.

Completing the trio is Seamie O’Dowd, a versatile multi-instrumentalist, with a notable career touring with groups like Dervish, and working with esteemed musicians.

Seamie’s talents have been recognised with a nomination at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards.