Mary Black takes anniversary tour to the Strule Arts Centre

One of Ireland’s favourite singers will mark the 40th anniversary of the release of her self-titled debut album by bringing her celebratory tour to Omagh’s Stule Art Centre in November.

Released in May 1983, Mary Black’s eponymous solo effort reached number four in the Irish charts and is ranked among the best Irish albums of the early 1980s.

It won her the Irish Independent Arts Award for Music, the first in a staggering sequence of awards that continue to come Mary’s way.

Coming from an intensely musical family, with her mother a fine singer and her father an entertaining fiddle player, Mary first came to the music public’s attention in the late ‘70s as a member of the group General Humbert with whom she recorded and toured. After the release of her debut album, Mary went on to become a dominant presence in Irish music, both at home and abroad, bringing her songs and music, to a growing number of fans, not just in Ireland where she has been a household name for decades, but all over the world.

As an award-winning solo artist with multiple chart-topping and critically acclaimed albums, Mary Black has been celebrated by an adoring public as well as fellow artists many of whom she has performed and recorded with over the years, including Emmylou Harris, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Joan Baez, Sinead O’Connor and Van Morrison.

Last November, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards in Vicar Street, Dublin.

Speaking after the award, Mary said, “To be the recipient of this Lifetime Achievement Award is a great honour. It’s hard to believe that it’s almost 40 years since my first solo album and I have so much to be grateful for since then.

“The gift of music and song first came from my parents who instilled in us a great love of music. I was fortunate to have an abundance of material written by exceptional songwriters who allowed me to share their stories.

“I was blessed also to have the outstanding musicians who worked with me to bring these songs alive and of course to have the audiences who loyally supported me down through the years. Míle buíochas – I am indeed honoured and grateful beyond words.”

Now, Mary is delighted to be going back on the road to mark this 40th anniversary year.

The folk legend will play shows all across Ireland and Europe with dates in cities and towns including Utrecht, Krakow, Dublin, Galway, Killarney and Limerick.

During this latest tour, Mary will only play three dates in the North, one in Belfast at the Ulster Hall, the second in Derry at the Millenium Forum and, thirdly, in Omagh at the Strule Art Centre on November 3.

Mary and her outstanding band will celebrate her career by playing her favourite songs from her extensive catalogue, songs that we’ve come to know and love over the years.

She will also be playing a number of songs from her self-titled debut album to celebrate its 40th anniversary, including Lovin’ You and Crusader.

For tickets you can go to the Strule Art Centre box office or online at struleartscentre.co.uk.

Alternatively you can visit mary-black.net.