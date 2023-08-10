Mayor launches exciting calendar of Tea Dances

THE Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council is delighted to bring back the much-loved Tea Dances for the year ahead, as she bids to raise money for her two chosen charities.

The ever-popular Mayor’s Tea Dances will return to local venues from September. They will be held on a Wednesday afternoon from 2pm until 4pm and guests will be treated to live music from local musicians while enjoying a sweet treat as well as tea or coffee.

Mayor Patricia Logue said she was thrilled to bring the tea dances back and was excited to get her dancing shoes on in September.

“I am really excited to welcome back the Tea Dances and add them to our charity events this year. I have heard from previous mayors, and from members of the community, just how much people love and support these events and it’s great to be able to provide that space for those who enjoy the social event. It is wonderful to be able to bring people together for some dancing, live music, a hot cuppa and a catch-up with their friends.

“These events create a fabulous sense of community spirit and positive atmosphere which is infectious when you are there. I am really looking forward to attending and getting out on to the dance floor for a jive, swing and waltz!”

The Tea Dances will take place in the Guildhall on the following dates: September 6, October 11, November 1, December 6, February 7, March 20, April 10 and May 8.

The Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dance will take place in the St Pat’s Hall, Strabane on Tuesday December 12 from 2pm until 4pm. A special Tea Dance will also take place in The Alley Theatre on Wednesday January 10.

While the Tea Dances remain a free event, donations to the Mayor’s charities are welcome. Mayor Logue is committed to raising much-needed funds for the Foyle Hospice and The Ryan McBride Foundation while she is in office.

Registration for the events is essential and you can do so by contacting the Mayor’s Office either by calling 028 71376508 or email mayor@derrystrabane.com