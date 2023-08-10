This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Mayor launches exciting calendar of Tea Dances

  • 10 August 2023
Mayor launches exciting calendar of Tea Dances
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured at the Mayor's Parlour, Guildhall on Monday morning for the launch of the Mayor's Tea Dances, first of which will be in September. Included in photo are Jason Blackburn and Joanne McMenamin, council staff members at the Guildhall.
Michael DevlinBy Michael Devlin - 10 August 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY