STRABANE’S 2024 Christmas celebrations will begin with an afternoon of festive fun and frolics to turn on the town’s lights on Saturday November 23.

The event will feature a Community Christmas Craft Fayre, live music, fun and activities and is one of the highlights of a comprehensive programme of festive activity for the town.

The Community Christmas Craft Fair will feature a host of local stalls and delights to start your Christmas shopping for your loved ones early – including local food and unique gift ideas.

Advertisement

The switch-on will mark the start of five weeks of programming that aims to bring people together to celebrate the Christmas season and support local businesses.

Other highlights include the Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dance in St Patrick’s Hall in Strabane on Tuesday, December 17.

Mayor Lillian Seenoi-Barr will perform the official switch-on with Santa Claus at 5pm.

“Christmas is such a magical time of year in Strabane and I am delighted that we are hosting a number of events that will allow people to share the joy and magic of the festive season together,” she said.

“The switch on will create a magical festive atmosphere with festive music, activities and a Community Christmas Craft Fair and will climax with the lights being turned on when I can’t wait to see the town lit up for the first time.”

l The wider Christmas programme will include a range of other events around the district and can be accessed at www.derrystrabane.com/christmas.