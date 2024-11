ONE of the biggest names in Irish comedy, Paddy McDonnell is set to perform three shows throughout Tyrone in early 2025 in Coalisland, Cookstown and Omagh.

First up is the Craic Theatre in Coalisland where the popular comedian will take to the stage on February 7, followed by a might in the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown on February 15, and Daly’s in Omagh on March 7.

A Belfast-based comic, McDonnell has gone from working as a black cabbie and on building sites to selling out two nights at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

He has appeared in multiple BBC TV shows and is the co-host of the popular Mud Blood Podcast which produces hilarious weekly episodes where he chats with co-host Wiliam Thompson.

The West Belfast man started his career in comedy in 2011 and shortly after was supporting acts such as Des Bishop and Ardal O’Hanlon.

He has since played shows across the UK and Ireland, entertaining audiences with tales of working as a taxi man to everyday tales of being a husband and father.

A regular performer at all the main Belfast comedy nights, he has hosted The Empire’s ‘Belfast Laughs Back’ comedy club as well as being the first comedian to have played the West Belfast Feile six times. He has also shared the stage with such renowned comedy acts as Frankie Boyle, Jason Manford, Patrick Kielty and Andre Maxwell.

l For more information on the tour or to purchase tickets visit:

paddymcdonnellcomedy.com