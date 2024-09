THE classic tales of ‘The Three Little Pigs’ and ‘Little Bo Peep’’ will be brought to life during a special family day full of music and entertainment at the Alley Theatre this September.

FairyTale StageShow presents two shows for the price of one at the Alley Theatre, Strabane on Saturday 21st September at 1pm.

The shows are perfect for children aged two to six-years-old, there will be lots of sing-along songs, games and puzzles. In the first half of the show, help Little Bo-Peep to find her lost sheep in an incredible interactive production.

The second half of the show features the classic story of the Three Little Pigs alongside the ‘Not Too Bad’ Big Bad Wolf!

Children will have the chance to meet and greet Little Bo-Peep and the sheep 30 minutes before the show starts, and to meet and greet the Three Little Pigs and the ‘Not Too Bad’ Big Bad Wolf up to 30 minutes after the show ends. The special ‘Meet and Greet’ is included in the admission price.

The Three Little Pigs & Little Bo Peep can’t wait to see everyone so come along, have fun and create long lasting memories at the Alley.

Tickets are £12, £10 (con) Family of four £40.

For more information and tickets visit: www.alley-theatre.com or call the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444