New photo exhibition of cancer survivors come to Strule

A poignant and powerful photographic and film exhibition, which tells the stories of struggles and courage of women in the North who are living with secondary breast cancer daily, is launching this evening (Thursday) at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

Presented by award-winning photographer, Jennifer Wallis, ‘Seen To Be Heard’ is a true reflection of the womens’ passion to educate the public on the need to transform secondary cancer care services across Northern Ireland and beyond.

The ground-breaking work of artistry and activism also serves as a visual testimony for the participants who are battling secondary breast cancer, which is an incurable form of breast cancer that has spread to another part of the body.

Advertisement

The participants are leaving it behind for friends, family and loved ones as a deeply personal legacy that exists alongside the public legacy of education and the betterment of the future.

‘Making a difference’

During its creation, Jennifer developed a close bond with the women taking part, and made her studio a safe and welcoming place where they could come together; ensuring that empathy and understanding were at the heart of her work.

Speaking to the UH,, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, said he is ‘delighted’ that the Strule Arts Centre is hosting the exhibition.

“Receiving a cancer diagnosis is life-changing for the individual and their families,” Mr McElduff said. “Access to the necessary care and treatment is critical.

“I commend Jennifer and all those involved for having the courage and inspiration to create this exhibition in the midst of incredible adversity.

“I am confident that this exhibition will make a difference in securing a transformation of secondary cancer care services,” he added. “It will also make a difference to anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis to let them know they are not alone and support is available.

Advertisement

“I would encourage everyone to come and view this exhibition while it is in Strule Arts Centre: It has to be seen to be heard.”

‘Deeply emotive’

‘Seen To Be Heard’ was first showcased in April and May 2022 at ‘Belfast Exposed Photographic Centre’.

As the centre produced the exhibition, and hosted a public programme of events to accompany the exhibition at the time, Belfast Exposed is now, once again, producing and supporting the exhibition’s tour throughout 2023.

Deirdre Robb, director of Belfast Exposed, said is ‘thrilled’ that the exhibition is comning to Omagh.

“This important exhibition is part of a vital campaign run by ‘Seen To Be Heard’, and we welcome the opportunity for it to be experienced by a wider audience as part of its tour,” he said.

“Jennifer Willis’ compassionate, honest portraits tell a deeply emotive story of women facing enormous adversity, but who are still fighting for a better future.

“We are immensely proud to be part of her work.”

The exhibition is already making its mark: Indeed, as a direct result of the ‘Seen To Be Heard’ campaign, it was announced that Cancer Focus NI would fund a dedicated audit of secondary cancer services in Northern Ireland in August 2022.

l The thought-provoking exhibition, ‘Seen To Be Heard’ by Jennifer Wallis, will launch this evening (Thursday, January 5) at the Strule Arts Centre at 7pm, and it will be on display in Strule Arts Centre until Saturday, January 28. It is one not to be missed, folks.