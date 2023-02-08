No more tours for the Prince of Darkness

Sad news, folks, as ‘The Prince of Darkness’, Ozzy Osbourne has recently announced that he will be retiring from touring due to his declining health.

This Irish fans of the ‘madman’ who have been highly anticipating his return to Dublin for a few years now will no longer be able to offer their heavy metal hero the send off he deserves.

Osbourne’s ‘No More Tours II’ tour was announced in 2017, but postponed a number of times, due to both ill health and Covid.

Last May, he revealed that he was awaiting surgery on his his neck, and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, said that the surgery would ‘determine the rest of his life’.

Sadly, ‘No More Tours’ will mean no more tours in a literal sense, but it’s safe to say that, after 50 years on the road, Ozzy can bow out with his head held high.

Ozzy’s journey began in Birmingham back in the ‘60s, when he formed Black Sabbath with guitarist, Tony Iommi, bass player, Geezer Butler, and drummer, Bill Ward.

An anecdote that often tickles me regarding those early days of Black Sabbath is how Ozzy admitted that, upon showing up for his first rehearsal with the band, he recalled how he remembered Iommi from school, stating that the iconic guitarist would ‘often bully and tease him’ for singing Beatles songs on the playground.

Now, Iommi and his gang needed a singer – and Ozzy was their man!

Throughout his career, Osbourne – like every rock star of his time – has had his highs and lows.

Drinking, drugs and dark arts have been a consistent theme throughout the heavy metal legend’s life; both honing his loveable characteristics, while, simultaneously, leading him down a path of self-destruction.

At the age of 74, it is perhaps considered a miracle that he has lived to reflect on such a bizarre yet fruitful life.

Having originally been fired from Black Sabbath in 1979, Ozzy would go on to launch his solo career throughout the eighties – a move that would inevitably turn him into a household name.

When it comes to all the stereotypical rock and roll antics you often hear about, he didn’t just write the book; he paved the way for an endless line of rock legends who had grown up idolising the ‘Iron Man’ singer.

At the risk of offending readers – or putting someone off their dinner – I won’t go into detail about his tour with Motley Crue in 1984, but it’s worth reading into if you enjoy tales of debauchery and wild partying.

Before I let the Prince of Darkness retire in peace, I’ll share another anecdote that I’m sure thousands – if not millions – of musicians around the world can relate to.

I remember learning how to play the opening riff to the ‘Sabbath classic, ‘Paranoid’ on guitar at the age of 12. It was an exciting time for a young and budding guitarist.

I later recall reading that, whilst they were recording the album of the same name, Ozzy had prompted Iommi to write a riff that would inspire young people to pick up the guitar.

The following day, Iommi showed up to the studio having accomplished just that.

He played that iconic intro to ‘Paranoid’ – and the rest is history.

One thing you could always guarantee is that Ozzy, throughout his career, would have an excellent guitarist by his side.

Whether it was Tony Iommi in the Black Sabbath days, or the likes of Randy Rhoads or Zakk Wylde (to name a few!) throughout his solo career, you could always guarantee that Ozzy would take to the stage with an iconic axe wielder.

Just like his song says, the singer has ‘gone off the rails on a crazy train’ many times throughout his 50-plus years in showbiz – not forgetting such antics as the time he bit the head off a bat on stage, later claiming he assumed it was fake – so here’s hoping that the Prince of Darkness can enjoy his retirement as much as possible amidst his declining health.

It was February 13, 1970, when Black Sabbath’s first album was released.

The sixties were over. Woodstock was over.

The Beatles were on the verge of disbanding, and some might say it was time to face the harsh realities of living in a corrupt world. But heavy metal arrived, and is in no hurry of leaving.

Thanks for that, Ozzy. Enjoy your bus pass!