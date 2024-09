THAT’S it all over now bar the shouting (and the inevitable extra dates); Oasis tickets have all been sold.

Following the excitement of last Tuesday’s announcement that the band were to reform after 15 years, the feverish wait for Saturday morning took over. Many people had laptops, phones, and any other device which could access the internet at the ready at 8am for the scramble, with only a lucky few triumphing.

One of those lucky ones was Sion Mills native Nick McCay, self-confessed Oasis super-fan and member of tribute band ‘Roll With It’.

As Nick explained, “I was up and ready from 6am; big coffee, big hopes and two laptops on the go. As soon as the tickets went on sale, I was at the ready. I stayed in the queue for Dublin tickets for three hours with no success, then switching one laptop over to try for Cardiff tickets – again, no luck. By 11am I had other things to do so, reluctantly, had to give up. I’m lucky though that I have amazing friends who managed to sort me out with two tickets for Croker on the Sunday night! A massive, massive relief I can tell you. Big shout out to Ronan and Leah who came through for me. I know of people who stayed online a lot longer and came away empty handed. The queues were mental; Ticketmaster have had issues in the past with traffic so we all knew it would happen. The whole hype has been crazy; it’s like 1996 all over again.”

One of the major concerns over last Saturday’s mad scramble for tickets was pricing and Ticketmaster has come under fire by both fans and governments alike for deploying their ‘dynamic pricing structure’ which meant as supply dwindled, the price skyrocketed.

Nick has no love for the pricing practice, saying, “The inflation of prices due to demand really does stink and its left fans with a very sour taste in their mouths. Dynamic pricing only turns the industry into the touts they’re trying to eradicate. I can’t think of one fan that would be happy with it.”

Away from the controversy, Nick says he’s ‘buzzing’ for next August.

“Absolutely 100 per-cent can’t wait, and we’ve still so much to find out; who’s supporting them who’s in the line-up, will they record new material? Will there be an interview giving reasons for the reunion? So much to know between now and then. I’m buzzing for it all!”