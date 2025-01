This week’s Boneyard is brought to you by the sonic wanderer, Brian Lopez, all the way from Tucson, Arizona.

12.34am

After a long day’s travelling from Tucson, Arizona to Tyrone, I eventually make it to my new digs in Omagh where I will be sleeping for the next five nights. The house reads more like a haunted mansion than a bed and breakfast. Especially in December.

Especially at midnight. Luckily I have six pints in me and am too drunk to care about ghosts… or heating… or electricity.

I’m shown to my room. It’s nice. Cold, but very nice. Expensive silk wallpaper. I am told there is a guest somewhere in the haunted mansion.

That’s just enough information to make one feel a bit on edge.

1.15am

Brushing my teeth, I hear some coughing downstairs.

“I suppose that’s the guest,” I say to myself. I keep brushing, wash up and get ready for bed. More coughing. I reluctantly go searching for the noise downstairs. It’s dark. Pitch black. I can’t find the lights, so I use the flashlight on my phone. It’s freezing cold in this place.

“Is the heating broken?” I think to myself.

I make it downstairs and see a door open down the hall.

“Hello?” No answer.

“Is someone here?” Nothing. I make my way down the hall. It’s coming from a room. I slowly push open the door and see a fireplace dimly lit.

“Ah, heating!” I slowly inch open the door and notice a bottle of whiskey on the floor. I inch it open a little more, and see the foot of a bed. It looks like a….is that….a human leg!? Just then another loud cough bellows out and the leg twitches.

Close the door. Run back upstairs. Stay away from that room. Noted.

1.32am

I set my alarm and figured out how to rig the UK light socket to accommodate my EU phone charger. Tomorrow Mark and I will start recording a Christmas song I wrote for the movie soundtrack and I wanna get up in time to go for a run. I get in bed with all my clothes on and pull all the blankets over my freezing body.

“Seriously, is the heat not on?” Another loud cough echoes from that other room. Thank God for Guinness.

TO BE CONTINUED….