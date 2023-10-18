Omagh Academy students to perform musical at Strule Arts Centre

‘WE cannot wait for you to see this show, and discover what happiness is…’

These are the enthused words of Omagh Academy’s Music Department, who will soon be bringing the classical musical, ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’ to magical life on the Strule Arts Centre stage.

Taking place on Tuesday, October 24, Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26 at 7.30pm, the musical is filled with funny and romantic moments, as well as toe-tapping tunes to keep you entertained from start-to-finish.

Based upon Charles Schulz’s beloved comic, audiences will experience a day in the life of the show’s famous characters, while show-stopping songs will explore the characters’ feelings about homework, friendship, food, school – and so much more!

The plot introduces us to protagonist, Charlie Brown – played by Caleb Miller – whose personality is gentle, insecure and loveable.

We watch his interactions with the rest of the gang – his sweet, but fierce, little sister, Sally (Kathryn Bingham); the formidable Lucy (Leya Moore); and her intellectual younger sibling, Linus (Amy McCann).

We will get to meet best friends, Violet (Izabella Kyle) and Frieda (Imogen Leggat); and not forgetting Charlie’s faithful canine companion, Snoopy (Anna Lipczynski), while in the opposing baseball team are a group of school friends (played by Evie Forbes, Hannah Boyd, Kiara McLaren & Rebecca Vaughan) ready to take on the world!

Speaking with the UH, head of the Music Department, Rachel Bingham is looking forward to bringing the rich world of Charlie Brown into the imaginations and hearts of local audiences.

“Join with the talented cast from Omagh Academy for an entertaining evening of comedy, romance, a little heartbreak and some fantastic music!” she said.

“It’s a small cast – there are only 11 pupils on stage – but the talent is immense!”

If you would like to try something different, then make sure to come along to the performance on Tuesday, October 24 for a very special cabaret version of the show.

Tickets for this showing are £15 each, including tea/coffee and cake, which will be served at the interval.

Alternatively, tickets for the Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26 shows will be £10 each.

Everyone is welcome, and a night of fabulous entertainment is guaranteed.

Tickets are available from the Strule Arts Centre Box Office and official website.