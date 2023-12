AN Omagh-born painter has captured, exquisitely, a local street in all its beauty and colour.

Brian Latchford, a painter who is accustomed to producing portraits – just last year painting Omagh legend and blues guitarist, Arty G – has added Main Street to his impressive list of creations in a challenging change of pace.

In celebration of the painting’s completion, people gathered to watch as it claimed its rightful place in the heart of Main Street, where it will now hang proudly in Rue for years to come.

Advertisement

Following the unveiling, Brian told the UH, “I’m a self-taught painter, and I paint mainly with oils.

“I started the painting of Main Street in April as I was waiting for the flowers and trees to bloom, so I could capture vibrant and colourful photographs to work from.”

With patience and care, Brian spent hours, days and months labouring over the painting – and so it’s no wonder it turned out as striking as it did.

“Oils are slow drying so the painting took a while,” continued Brian.

“I also took my time. because the street itself is very unique, and there is such a variety of different bars to capture.

“It was definitely a challenge, but a welcome one.”

Brian extended his heartfelt thanks to Michael McElroy, owner of Main Street Complex, for giving him the chance to capture the lively Omagh hotspot.

Advertisement

“It was a great opportunity to paint this landscape and have it hanging on the wall in Rue for people to see,” concluded Brian.