Omagh-born movie star ‘honoured’ by knighthood

Omagh-born movie star, Sam Neill, has received a knighthood in New Zealand for his services to acting.

The Peaky Blinders actor said he was ‘deeply honoured’ to receive the accolade.

Neill had previously received an OBE in 1991 as part of Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Honours List’.

The Hollywood star, most famous for his roles in the Jurassic Park film franchise, grew up in New Zealand from the age of seven, but was born in Omagh, while his father was serving in the British Army.

Writing on Instagram, the actor announced he was honoured to receive the title of ‘Sir’ from the Governor-General of New Zealand.

He said, “Greatly honoured today by the Governor-General Dame, Cindy Kiro, at Govt House Auckland.

“Redesignated KCNZM (Knight). Dame Cindy was kind enough to tap me with the sword. Big day; very grateful.”