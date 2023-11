The Tumbling Paddies are quickly becoming one of Ireland’s leading bands and they’re set to sell out O’Neill’s Healy Park in Omagh later this month.

On Saturday, November 25, the six-man band is going to take centre stage at the Omagh venue and percussionist John McCann said the band is looking forward to the event.

“It’s going to be massive,” said the Coa drummer, ahead of the major concert at O’Neill’s Healy Park. We’re delighted to be playing at Healy Park. It’s always a great venue for a (GAA) match and no doubt there will be a massive crowd turning out for this show. We’re looking forward to it.”

Advertisement

It was a busy weekend for the Tumbling Paddies, who sold out two major shows.

On Friday night, the local group headlined a concert at Bellini’s in Newry, while on Saturday, they’re scheduled to perform at The Landmark Hotel in London.

McCann is delighted to receive so much support from fans across both sides of the border.

“We never take it for granted,” said the two-time Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann champion.

“We’re indebted to the support and backing that we receive from our great fans and supporters and we just want to put on a good show every night that we’re playing.”