THE Spin, which was filmed on location in Omagh, Gortin, Greencastle, and Pigeon Top has won the Best Irish Feature Film award at the Dublin International Comedy Film Festival.

The film, which premiered at the Belfast Film Festival in October, stars Tara Lynne O’Neill (Derry Girls), Owen Colgan (Hardy Bucks), Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones), Leah O’Rourke (Derry Girls), Amy McElhatton (Kathleen is Here), and Joe Savino (Ballykissangel); the film also stars Kimberly Wyatt from the Grammy-nominated girl group The Pussycat Dolls and features the acting debut of TV presenter, model & social media star Maura Higgins, who shot to fame on the hit TV show Love Island UK and has since gone on to work on the hosting team on the US version of the show.

The film is based on a semi-autobiographical original story by Omagh songwriter and musician Mark McCausland (The Lost Brothers, McKowski), who has also composed the original score. The film’s story was originally conceived and written as part of Mark’s weekly ‘Notes from the Boneyard’ column in the Ulster Herald and was co written by fellow Omagh man Colin Broderick. The film was produced by Ismail Ismail and Jake Jacovides.

Speaking about the award win Mo O’Connell, Festival Director of the Dublin International Comedy Film Festival, said, “The Spin is a funny and heartwarming story about friendship, set against the beautiful backdrop of Northern and Western Ireland. The film features fantastic performances from the incredibly charismatic Owen Colgan, Brennock O’Connor, and Tara Lynne O’Neill.

“The producers have done an inspiring job creating this gorgeous film and making it a joy to behold. The Dublin International Comedy Film Festival is pleased to award The Spin the title of Best Irish Feature Film.

“We wish them all the best for the future.”