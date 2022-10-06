‘Omagh Music Festival’ celebrations hailed a ‘huge success’

Triumphant sounds of the showbands and fond memories of Tyrone’s tuneful past came to life at the weekend, as the highly-successful ‘Omagh Music Festival’ saw the town’s rich musical

heritage celebrated in songs and splendour.

The festival launched at Strule Arts Centre on Thursday, September 29, with a wonderful performance by St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band ahead of the ‘Presenting the Showbands’ exhibition opening.

This wonderful nostalgic audio-visual exhibition features images, stories, records, and fashions of that very special era.

Taking audiences on a trip down memory lane to the 1960s, retelling the stories of the local showbands, it will be on display until Saturday, October 22.

On Friday, Omagh’s ‘Folk and Trad’ night showcased the very best of local talent, with stunning performances from Jerome McGlynn, Ciara Fox, Matt McGlinn, Kieran McGlinn, Eamon McElholm, The McKenna family, and The McGlinchey Family, all brought together by MC Tom Sweeney who also performed on the night.

A conversation with members of The Plattermen plus Dermot and Frank Coll facilitated by Paddy Hunter on Saturday morning was, indeed, a relaxed chat about life on the road, the legacy of the showbands – and the many laughs along the

way.

Saturday night’s ‘Showband Show’ brought the house down.

The Coll family remember often hitching a ride on the Plattermen bus. St Eugene's Brass Band were a seminal influence on the Omagh Showband scene. Council chair, Barry McElduff, with some of the legends of the Omagh Showband scene. The talented McKenna family from Augher wows the crowds at Friday night's traditional concert. Dominic Kirwan, is joined by Gerarda McCann, and Frank and Martin Coll, at the finale of the Saturday night show Prev 1 of 6 Next

The packed auditorium enjoyed a musical journey through the hits of The Melody Aces, The Plattermen, The Polka Dots, Derrick and the Sounds, Brian Coll and the Buckeroos, and many more.

Compere on the night, Frank Galligan, kept the audiences entertained between the hits, which were performed by Dominic Kirwan, Gerarda McCann, Martin and

Frank Coll and Crawford Bell, with a special guest performance from Ray Moore.

Sunday turned back the clocks, providing a spot of dancing with a vintage tea dance, an opportunity for a cup of tea, a slice of nostalgia, and a turn around the dance floor with music from Brian Pritchard.

The weekend walking tours of the Omagh Heritage Music Trail, guided by Vincent Brogan, highlighted the sites of significance from the showband era.

Some of the physical places have long since gone, but new signage at each of the sites provides some information about the history of the locations about the Showband era.

‘Sweet Omagh Town Radio’ provided some special episodes which are hosted on Strule Arts Centre’s Facebook page.

These include conversations

with Fr Brian Darcy, Frank Chisum, Shay Turbett, Derrick Mehaffey,

Ray Moore, Rob Strong, and many more.

Speaking glowingly about the festival, the chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Barry McElduff said that the ‘whole weekend will live long in the memories of many’.

“I would like to thank, wholeheartedly, the ‘Working Group’ for their work over the last number of months which ensured the festival was a huge success,” he said.

“I was delighted to chair the group and officially launch the events over the weekend.

“The many stories told during the planning and during the festival, along with the exceptional musical talent which perfectly captured the showband era was very special.

“I think it was a labour of love for all of us.

“I look forward to this becoming an annual highlight in the council’s events calendar.”

For more information

about the exhibition, the ‘Music Festival’ and ‘Omagh Heritage Music Trail’, please email: ‘wellbeingandculture@

fermanaghomagh.com’ or telephone ‘0300 303 1777’.