Omagh Players’ thrilling drama evoked cheers and chuckles from attentive crowd

THERE was ‘Murder’ at the Omagh Golf Club on Saturday night… as the ‘Omagh Players’ performed the thrilling drama to locals across the town and beyond.
The show, performed to intrigued crowds, told the tale of an amateur, struggling drama group who put on a murder mystery, and, with a hearty dose of comedy, it triggered plenty of chuckles, grins and giggles.
It was group’s first large production since 2019, when they put on ‘Juno and the Paycock’ under the direction of Kathleen Hinds – which happened to be Kathleen’s final production.
From their humble beginnings in 1934, the Omagh Players have graced many stages both in Omagh and throughout Ireland over the years, making them one of the longest-running amateur drama group in the area.
Indeed, they are also in the history books for putting on the very last play in Omagh Town Hall, ‘Factory Girls’ in 1997 – and there aren’t many places they haven’t performed, with one member declaring, “You give us a stage anywhere, and we’ll be on it.”
With the group now back up and running with renewed vigor, the Omagh players are appealing for brand new members to come along, and join in the craic. From set builders to lighting to sound to props and costumes, there are endless ways for you to get involved – even if it is just to meet lifelong friends.
Get in touch with the group today to sign up, or find out more.
