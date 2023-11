An Omagh woman, who found that laughter helped her ‘through some really dark times’ is helping to give something back to a mental health charity by hosting a special stand-up comedy night in Carrickmore.

Believed to be the first event of its kind in the town, it is being organised by Selina Kelly, who has suffered with bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and depression for many years.

At her lowest, Selina turned to Aware NI, the depression charity for the North, and it was there that she received fantastic support and guidance.

As such, her upcoming ‘Stand Up Comedy Show’ at Gina’s Bar & Lounge, Carrickmore, will be in support of Aware NI, and it will feature 12 comedians, including some of the very best up-and-coming comedy acts.

Speaking about the event, Selina has encouraged everyone to come along for what promises to be an amazing night to help bring some light and laughter into the lives of others.

“The team at Aware NI were absolutely incredible from the very start,” Selina said. “I received some fantastic support and guidance, which helped me get through some really dark times.

“I eventually saw some light, and amazingly, I found myself genuinely laughing with people for the first time in a long time. I realised that laughter really is the best medicine.

“As a result, I decided to try and do a bit of stand upcomedy of my own!” she smiled. “And I discovered a whole new lease of life.

“I think that we all could do with a good ol’ laugh. And so, we have gathered up some of the best up-and-coming comedians around; from Donegal to Belfast and everywhere in-between, to help raise awareness and some much-needed funds for this incredible charity.

“Twelve comedians for £12 = £1 per act… Sure ye couldn’t bate that!

“We want this to be huge!” Selina concluded.

Selina Kelly’s ‘Stand Up Comedy Show’ will take place on November 18 at 7.30pm. MC will be Conall Rimes, and it will star 12 comedians: Ciaran Kelly, Daniel Quinn, Declan McBride, Declan McGilloway, Denis O’Donnell, James Rodgers, Joel Cahill, Justin Freeburn, Martin Barkley, Mike Carlisle, Nathan Crothers, and Ross Mitchell.

You can get your tickets directly from event venue, Gina’s Bar, Carrickmore, or you can purchase them online by visiting ‘Eventbrite.com’ and searching ‘Stand Up comedy for AWARE NI – Carrickmore’.

If you would like to support Aware NI, but are unable to attend the event, please consider donating to the charity via Selina Kelly’s JustGiving page. This can be found by visiting ‘www.justgiving.com’ and searching ‘Selina’s fundraiser for Aware’.

Selina concluded by thanking everyone for all of their help and support.