Omagh’s Skyzdalimit performs ‘electric’ musical

‘I WAS overwhelmed by the joy, the smiles, and the sheer quality of the singing, acting and breathtaking dance routines’…

It is safe to say that Omagh trailblazing musical theatre group, Skyzdalimit, absolutely wowed a packed Strule Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday night with a stunning performance of its latest musical production, ‘Sandy and Danny: The Wedding’.

An elite adaptation of both ‘Grease’ and ‘Mamma Mia’, the all-singing and all-dancing show simply kept audiences smiling from start-to-finish, and featured everything from emotional scenes to laugh-out-loud moments – and, what’s more, the cast also were a beacon of inspiration for autistic and learning-disabled communities across the North and beyond.

Advertisement

Recently elected chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, who attended the show on Friday, hailed the cast as ‘outstanding’, and said the show was ‘easily one of the most entertaining’ that he’d ever seen.

“I was absolutely blown away by the level of professionalism of the production, and the confidence of the actors on stage,” he said. “They were all amazing.

“I really admire what Skyzdalimit are achieving, by taking their shows on tour to inspire the autistic and learning-disabled communities to get on the stage, while inspiring new groups to form across the whole island.

“Not only are they capturing new audiences, but they are also promoting inclusion by removing the ‘disability’ stigma.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in Skyzdalimit: Omagh should be very proud of you.”

Advertisement

Echoing these sentiments, a theatre-goer at the weekend said that the atmosphere on the night was ‘electric’.

“I went to see this show because I love Mamma Mia,” they said.

“I can tell you that I was overwhelmed by the joy, the smiles, and the sheer quality of the singing, acting and breathtaking dance routines.

“It was very funny, but emotional, and the atmosphere was electric. I loved it.

“I’ll definitely be going to see Skyzdalimit next year!”

Skyzdalimit will take ‘Danny and Sandy: The Wedding’ to the ‘Learning Disability Pride’ event in Carrickfergus this Saturday (June 24), and to The MAC Theatre, Belfast, on October 7.