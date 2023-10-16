Oscar winner praises ‘brilliant’ Skyzdalimit

SKYZDALIMIT are proving that the sky is, indeed, the limit after welcoming a very special Oscar-winning guest to their recent performance in Belfast – and blowing him away with their talent.

The local theatre group for people with learning disabilities and autism, founded by Pearse McCloskey, performed their sell-out show, ‘Danny and Sandy – The Wedding’, in the MAC Theatre, Belfast on October 7, and among the enthusiastic crowds was none other than James Martin.

Hailing the group’s triumphant performance in a post-show speech, Mr Martin, star of the Oscar-winning short film, ‘An Irish Goodbye’, described the actors and actresses as ‘just brilliant’.

“You were just brilliant,” he said. “You brought the house down.

“I really enjoyed it. Very well done!”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, who travelled to see the show for the second time, also praised the unbelievable efforts of the cast and volunteers.

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to see Skyzdalimit perform in The Mac Theatre, Belfast,” he said. “The commitment, enthusiasm and talent of the group is fantastic, and it was evident throughout their outstanding performance on Saturday night.

“I was thrilled to be invited onto the stage at the end of the concert to say a few words, offer my congratulations and meet the cast, and special guest, James Martin, and his partner, Barbara. The cast have certainly done themselves, Skyzdalimit and the Fermanagh and Omagh District proud.”

Directed and produced by Pearse McCloskey, the electric performance had the audience singing along to popular hits from both Grease and Mamma Mia.

Congratulations to everyone involved!