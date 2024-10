A PACKED programme of family friendly Halloween events for the Strabane area has been unveiled by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi Barr.

Urging everyone to get involved with the spookiest time of year Mayor Barr said, “Halloween is a really great time for families – from the youngest monster to the oldest witch or wizard in your house, now is the time to start planning your costumes and deciding which activities you would like to enjoy together.”

There are a number of activities taking place locally which make best use of the fruits of the season. The Castlederg Apple Fair will take place on Friday October 25 and Saturday October 26, while over at Strabane Health Improvement Project you can make your own brew stew using local products from the allotments on October 29 at 12.30pm.

For an adventure with a difference check out the Halloween Pool Disco on Friday October 25 in Riversdale Leisure Centre or make your way to the Ard Mor Centre in Castlederg where you can enjoy the Hooley on the Hill on Friday October 25.

SPOOKY

On Monday October 28 there are two spooky shows at the Alley Theatre especially for children. At 2pm you can enjoy The Whittaker Ghost, or at 3.30pm the Teddy in Spooky Wood.

Also running on October 29 and 30 is the popular Haunted House at St Patrick’s Hall in Barrack Street which is guaranteed to raise a scream from children and adults alike.

The fun doesn’t stop as Halloween day descends on Strabane. Come Thursday October 31 and there are buckets of spooky shenanigans to enjoy as the Town Centre takes on a life of its own. Stay alert for some unusual characters lurking around the streets… from a prowling vampire, to wacky witches, imposing dinosaurs to silly skeletons, along with street performers, storytellers and dance performances there is fun to be had around every corner.

Also at the Alley on Halloween day will be Parky the Magician (1pm and 3.15pm), Halloween Arts and Crafts (2-4pm); and the Roarsome Interactive Role Play Village (12-4.30pm). Strabane Library will also be hosting a Spooky Storytelling Session at 3pm.

As darkness falls families are invited to come together at Melvin Running Track to bring the spookiest day of the year to an epic end with the fireworks extravaganza starting at 7pm.

l For more information about any of the events taking place in the Strabane district this Halloween, go to www.strabanehalloween.com