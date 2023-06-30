‘Palestine Paintings’ come to the Strule Arts Centre

ADDRESSING ‘the neglected area of Palestinian interfaith dialogue’ is the aim of an upcoming exhibition at Strule Arts Centre.

Launching next Thursday (July 6) at 7pm, and ‘The Palestinian Paintings’ has been created by the London-based, classically-trained artist, Zohar, whose career is defined by a commitment to figurative painting that withstood the influences of the 20th century.

Born in Kazakhstan in 1945, Zohar grew up in northern Israel, and he has lived and worked in London since 1987.

The exhibition is currently being toured by the grassroots group ‘Interfaith for Palestine’, an interfaith group based in North West Ireland and North Wales.

Running until Saturday, July 29, ‘The Palestinian Paintings’ display is open weekdays and Saturdays, from 9.30am to 5pm.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

For more information about the paintings, please visit: ‘www/interfaithforpalestine.org’.

To view a programme of entertainment at Strule Arts Centre, please log on to www.struleartscentre.co.uk, contact 028 8224 7831, or email: ‘strulearts@fermanaghomagh. com’.