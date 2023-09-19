Phil Coulter to spearhead new Alley programme

The Alley Theatre in Strabane is ushering in the autumn season with a jam-packed programme of music, comedy, drama and workshops to keep everyone entertained over the coming months.

Highlights for autumn and winter include music from the legendary Phil Coulter, live stand up with the hilarious Conal Gallen and Neil Delamare, as well as a whole host of family entertainment including Jurassic Roar and Nativity the Musical.

The programme includes a bumper line-up for Halloween, with arts and crafts, story-telling, live performances and themed movies to get you in the spirit. It also brings some added sparkle to Christmas throughout December with a series of festive films and concerts to help celebrate the season in style.

Advertisement

Manager of the Alley Theatre, Louise Boyce, said she was looking forward to a busy few months.

“We are delighted to announce our new autumn and winter programme and to be able to deliver such a varied mix of cultural experiences for people this year,” she said. “The Alley Theatre is a wonderful platform for local talent, and we have so many fantastic local performers featuring in the programme from Emer Maguire to The Logues, to our resident Jazz Trio featuring Gerard Bradley, naming only a few.

“We have brilliant drama lined up with ‘For the Love of Mary’ in October, as well as ‘Up the Poll’ starring Conal Gallen. Other highlights include music with Claudia Buckley, Onóir, Brandon McPhee and Strawman, as well as a comprehensive programme of arts workshops covering everything from landscape painting to glass fusion. There really is something for everyone, whether you want to sit back and enjoy the entertainment or get involved in the vast range of cultural activity.”

The prestigious Alley exhibition area will also host a number of exhibitions over the coming months, showcasing work by the late local artist Eddie O’Kane, Jewish-Israeli artist Zohar, and a special collection of work by the Northern Ireland Photographic Association.

To book tickets for any of the shows and access the new programme visit alley-theatre.com or call the box office on 028 71 384444 from Monday to Saturday 10am – 4.30pm.