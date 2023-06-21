Photos of the past decorate new Lover’s Retreat walking trail

A beautiful walking trail, designed to evoke the senses and stir up memories of the happy past, will be launched at Lover’s Retreat next week.

Titled ‘By the River’, the reminiscence trail will feature signs with old photographs and accompanying text, as well as seating along the existing Lovers Retreat pathway. Organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, in partnership with Libraries NI and South West Age Partnership (SWAP), it also includes object to encourage reminiscence and stimulate conversation about bygone times. At the outset of the reminiscence project, older people were engaged who researched the topics included on the signs.

The trail will encourage older people and people with disabilities to use this pathway and enjoy fresh air, exercise and connect with others.

Advertisement

Speaking about the project, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, described it as ‘special for the district and everyone from the local community involved in its development’.

“I am pleased that the council has developed this reminiscence trail in Omagh,” he said. “The council is committed to ensuring that our people are healthy and well, and that our rich heritage is cherished and sustainably managed.

“This project provides an opportunity for residents to be active, reminisce about local heritage with which they may be familiar and ensure that this important history is cherished for future generations.”

Chair of South West Age Partnership, Marj Aitken, is delighted to see this walk developed in the Omagh area.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the council on the development of the walks, involving local older people and hearing all the stories,” she said. “We will use this walk as part of our walking programme in the area; giving our members the chance to get together and reminisce. Well done to all involved.”

The project is being delivered as part of Fermanagh Omagh District Council’s Age Friendly Strategy to enable older people to lead more independent, engaged and socially connected lives. It has been funded through the Department for Communities Access and Inclusion Programme.

The official launch of the ‘By the River Reminiscence Trail’ will take place in the Hospital Road Community Centre, Omagh, with a guided walk, and a supporting exhibition by Libraries NI and biodiversity activities by the Climate Change Team in Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Advertisement

l If you would like to attend the launch, please contact Sharon at 0300 303 1777 or email ‘sharon.howe@ fermanaghomagh.com’.