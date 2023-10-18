Plans revealed for this year’s festivities in Strabane

Mayor Patricia Logue unveiled a packed programme of family friendly events taking place in Strabane this Halloween.

There are a whole host of activities and entertainment lined up for little trick or treaters and plenty to do and see out and about, from spooky storytelling to wicked workshops.

Looking ahead to the event, Mayor Logue said there was lots to savour in this year’s programme.

“Halloween in Strabane is always something to look forward to, with so much to do and see out and about,” she declared. “It’s a wonderful family friendly day and a great chance to try new activities together.

“I want to thank all the local businesses for their support for the Halloween programme, which is a great boost for the local economy bringing people into the town to enjoy all it has to offer. The countdown is on now, and I hope everyone is planning their costumes for the big night.”

But you don’t have to wait until October 31st to get into the Halloween spirit. Why not start your Samhain celebrations early with the haunted Hay Bale Trail, featuring a whole host of creepy characters at locations throughout the district. Explore at your leisure and see how many you can spot!

Crafty little critters will be delighted to see the Monstrous Halloween workshops return to Strabane Library from October 28 along with some spooky storytelling. Brave little souls aged 6 and under are invited to visit Teddy’s Haunted House on October 30 where they can find out more about the adventures of Eddy the Teddy and Sammy Ragdoll. Older children aged 5-10 can also hear more about The Ghost of Dorothy Dingley on October 30 at the Alley, and the Trick or Treat Trails are back running on Saturday October 28 and Tuesday October 31.

Other highlights out and about in the district include the Castlederg Apple Fair on October 27, the Hoolie on the Hill on October 28 and pumpkin picking galore at Fulton’s and Maxwell’s Pumpkin Patches, beginning October 14.

On Halloween day itself, Strabane town will be buzzing with activity as the Ghosts and Ghouls Gathering gets into full swing with plenty to keep your little monsters entertained throughout the day.

The fun begins on Castle Street and Abercorn Square from 12noon with colourful street performances and live shows. Sample some tasty treats in the food quarter, try your hand at some creepy arts and crafts and enjoy live music throughout the afternoon.

There will be some roarsome fun out and about with the Roar Roar dinosaurs so keep your eyes peeled for some prehistoric pets on the loose.

It all finishes with a flourish with the fabulous fireworks finale at 7pm, which can be viewed from the Melvin Running Track, bringing the festivities to a close.

Strabane Halloween is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Alley Theatre and the Strabane BID.

To find out more about all that’s going on this year in Strabane go to strabanehalloween.com