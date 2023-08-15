Pomeroy to come alive with song, dance and music

Pomeroy Forest will be alive with the sounds of music over the next few weeks as part of a special event which will shine the spotlight on some of the finest local talent in the parish.

Organised by the ‘Connecting Pomeroy’ project and Mid Ulster District Council, the entertainment extravaganza will begin with a ‘Youth Talent Contest’ this Saturday (August 19) from 7pm.

The contest will provide opportunities for the young people in the Pomeroy area to highlight their skills in a variety of performance arts, such as music, song, dance, spoken word, comedy, and even magic.

With prizes up for grabs, and with a keen interest shown to date, all budding artists and performers who are considering taking part are encouraged to contact Rosemary at Rural Action as soon as possible at ’rosemary@ruralaction.co’ or register online via the Pomeroy People and Place Facebook page to ensure that a full line-up of competitors can be included.

Following the Youth Talent Contest will be a variety concert celebrating the end of summer on September 9 from 7pm.

The concert will feature a whole range of local acts and performances, all of which will take place within the Pomeroy Forest.

Michael Kelly from Rural Action, the group responsible for the community engagement aspect of the Connecting Pomeroy project, said, “We are hoping that local community groups, schools, groups and individuals can all get involved and participate in these upcoming events, which will showcase the wonderful talent that exists within the Pomeroy and surrounding area,” he said.

l For further information on the upcoming events and to find out how to take part, please visit the ‘Pomeroy People and Place’ Facebook page, or contact Rosemary at the Rural Action office on 02886480900.