Pro-wrestling returns to Omagh

SOME of the biggest names in Irish professional wrestling will descend on Omagh to ‘lay the smackdown’ on their opponents at the Irish National Foresters Hall (INF).

Families will enjoy a mix of matches from some of the best and most talented wrestlers who are a part of the growing Irish professional wrestling scene.

A blend of experienced grapplers and new talents are set to take to the ring.

Two of the names to look out for are Omagh’s own Odhran Mac, CAW Champion Coach Cassidy, and, most excitingly, ‘The Maniac’ Pyro.

Families and kids will be in for a treat as wrestlers put on a family-friendly spectacle that both kids and their parents and guardians can enjoy.

The promoter of the event, ‘Complete Anarchy Wrestling’, has put on sold-out shows all across Ireland, and, last year, brought pro wrestling back to Omagh for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a sold out show at the Strule Arts Centre.

‘Strike First’ is the name of the Letterkenny based company’s first show of the year, and they hope to bring many more local wrestling shows in the area surrounding Omagh and the rest of West Tyrone.

“Families and adults will both really enjoy the show,” the organiser of the event told the UlsterHerald. “We have some of the best local talent in Ireland coming to Omagh to entertain everyone, and I know the wrestlers really want to put on a great show.

“This year, we are really trying to put on more shows and we hope this is the first of many in West Tyrone.”

To get tickets for the event on February 12, you can go to eventbrite.ie, or the group’s Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CAWrestling.